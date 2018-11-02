Keynote Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 134.5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in September 2018 up 134.5% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2018 up 242.42% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2018 up 167.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2017.

Keynote Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2017.

Keynote Corp shares closed at 58.20 on October 17, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.52% returns over the last 6 months and -17.80% over the last 12 months.