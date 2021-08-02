Kernex Micro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 171.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2021 up 171.54% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021 down 74.27% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021 down 97.44% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 77.05 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 200.98% returns over the last 6 months and 341.55% over the last 12 months.