English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kernex Micro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 97.62% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 97.62% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 down 77.51% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 209.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    Kernex Micro shares closed at 283.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.07% returns over the last 6 months and 151.13% over the last 12 months.

    Kernex Microsystems (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.110.421.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.110.421.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.750.440.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.04-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.101.911.57
    Depreciation0.350.360.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.860.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.62-4.11-2.22
    Other Income1.950.231.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.67-3.88-1.20
    Interest0.810.660.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.49-4.54-1.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.49-4.54-1.94
    Tax0.180.090.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.67-4.63-2.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.67-4.63-2.05
    Minority Interest0.03----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.63-4.63-2.05
    Equity Share Capital13.8013.8012.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.66-3.35-1.64
    Diluted EPS-2.66-3.35-1.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.66-3.35-1.64
    Diluted EPS-2.66-3.35-1.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Kernex Micro #Kernex Microsystems (India) #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am