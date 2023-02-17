Kernex Micro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 97.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 97.62% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 down 77.51% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 209.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 283.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.07% returns over the last 6 months and 151.13% over the last 12 months.
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.11
|0.42
|1.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.11
|0.42
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.75
|0.44
|0.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.10
|1.91
|1.57
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.36
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|1.86
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.62
|-4.11
|-2.22
|Other Income
|1.95
|0.23
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.67
|-3.88
|-1.20
|Interest
|0.81
|0.66
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.49
|-4.54
|-1.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.49
|-4.54
|-1.94
|Tax
|0.18
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.67
|-4.63
|-2.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.67
|-4.63
|-2.05
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.63
|-4.63
|-2.05
|Equity Share Capital
|13.80
|13.80
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.66
|-3.35
|-1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.66
|-3.35
|-1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.66
|-3.35
|-1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.66
|-3.35
|-1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited