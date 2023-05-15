English
    Kennametal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.70 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 255.70 crore in March 2023 up 4.07% from Rs. 245.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2023 down 43.48% from Rs. 27.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2023 down 29.74% from Rs. 45.40 crore in March 2022.

    Kennametal EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.57 in March 2022.

    Kennametal shares closed at 2,489.15 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.26% returns over the last 6 months and 41.11% over the last 12 months.

    Kennametal India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations255.70274.80245.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255.70274.80245.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.7076.5072.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.3070.7062.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.205.00-12.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.0038.3039.00
    Depreciation9.909.308.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.4046.6040.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6028.4034.60
    Other Income1.401.202.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0029.6036.60
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0029.6036.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.0029.6036.60
    Tax6.407.709.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6021.9027.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6021.9027.60
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.109.9612.57
    Diluted EPS7.109.9612.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.109.9612.57
    Diluted EPS7.109.9612.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am