Kennametal Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 227.90 crore, up 36.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.90 crore in March 2021 up 36.88% from Rs. 166.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.00 crore in March 2021 up 147.06% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.70 crore in March 2021 up 69.91% from Rs. 21.60 crore in March 2020.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 9.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.84 in March 2020.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,037.55 on May 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 43.98% over the last 12 months.