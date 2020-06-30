KDDL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore, down 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore in March 2020 down 8.61% from Rs. 150.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020 down 234.54% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2020 up 10.59% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2019.

KDDL shares closed at 161.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.35% returns over the last 6 months and -60.75% over the last 12 months.