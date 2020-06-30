KDDL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore, down 8.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:
Net Sales at Rs 137.27 crore in March 2020 down 8.61% from Rs. 150.21 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020 down 234.54% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2020 up 10.59% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2019.
KDDL shares closed at 161.20 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.35% returns over the last 6 months and -60.75% over the last 12 months.
|KDDL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.27
|203.73
|150.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.27
|203.73
|150.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.16
|11.42
|9.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.52
|106.62
|84.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.36
|6.73
|-11.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.80
|25.69
|24.74
|Depreciation
|12.20
|12.63
|3.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.70
|27.28
|30.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|13.36
|9.32
|Other Income
|1.68
|2.82
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.21
|16.18
|9.71
|Interest
|6.96
|7.91
|4.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.75
|8.27
|5.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.75
|8.27
|5.48
|Tax
|0.11
|3.75
|2.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.86
|4.52
|2.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.86
|4.52
|2.75
|Minority Interest
|1.76
|-1.22
|-0.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.24
|-0.12
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.35
|3.18
|2.49
|Equity Share Capital
|11.65
|11.64
|11.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|2.73
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|2.73
|2.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|2.73
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|2.73
|2.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am