Kaya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.60 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.60 crore in December 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 44.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2022 down 1731.91% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.67 crore in December 2022 down 356.16% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 297.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.76% returns over the last 6 months and -30.83% over the last 12 months.