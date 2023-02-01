English
    Kaya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.60 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.60 crore in December 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 44.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2022 down 1731.91% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.67 crore in December 2022 down 356.16% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.6044.1844.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.6044.1844.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.221.672.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.610.540.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.570.830.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.3115.0812.44
    Depreciation7.397.227.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.4221.5922.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.92-2.73-0.99
    Other Income0.860.922.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.06-1.821.19
    Interest5.455.353.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.51-7.17-1.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-35.51-7.17-1.94
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-35.51-7.17-1.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-35.51-7.17-1.94
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-27.18-5.49-1.48
    Diluted EPS-27.18-5.49-1.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-27.18-5.49-1.48
    Diluted EPS-27.18-5.49-1.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited