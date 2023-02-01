Kaya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.60 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.60 crore in December 2022 up 6.11% from Rs. 44.86 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2022 down 1731.91% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.67 crore in December 2022 down 356.16% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.
Kaya shares closed at 297.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.76% returns over the last 6 months and -30.83% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.60
|44.18
|44.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.60
|44.18
|44.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.22
|1.67
|2.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|0.54
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.57
|0.83
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.31
|15.08
|12.44
|Depreciation
|7.39
|7.22
|7.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.42
|21.59
|22.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.92
|-2.73
|-0.99
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.92
|2.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.06
|-1.82
|1.19
|Interest
|5.45
|5.35
|3.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.51
|-7.17
|-1.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.51
|-7.17
|-1.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.51
|-7.17
|-1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.51
|-7.17
|-1.94
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.18
|-5.49
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-27.18
|-5.49
|-1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.18
|-5.49
|-1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-27.18
|-5.49
|-1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited