English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kaya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.16% from Rs. 90.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2022 down 113.77% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 down 65.81% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.

    Kaya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.0091.3090.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.0091.3090.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.221.672.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.610.540.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.570.830.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.0742.7037.31
    Depreciation15.2414.8715.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.3942.0541.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.10-11.35-6.32
    Other Income1.600.942.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.50-10.40-4.28
    Interest6.276.123.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.77-16.52-8.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.77-16.52-8.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.77-16.52-8.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.77-16.52-8.16
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.04-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.79-16.56-8.32
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.61-12.67-6.37
    Diluted EPS-13.61-12.67-6.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.61-12.67-6.37
    Diluted EPS-13.61-12.67-6.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited