Kaya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaya are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.16% from Rs. 90.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2022 down 113.77% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 down 65.81% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.
Kaya shares closed at 297.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.13% over the last 12 months.
|Kaya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.00
|91.30
|90.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.00
|91.30
|90.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.22
|1.67
|2.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|0.54
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.57
|0.83
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.07
|42.70
|37.31
|Depreciation
|15.24
|14.87
|15.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.39
|42.05
|41.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.10
|-11.35
|-6.32
|Other Income
|1.60
|0.94
|2.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.50
|-10.40
|-4.28
|Interest
|6.27
|6.12
|3.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.77
|-16.52
|-8.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.77
|-16.52
|-8.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.77
|-16.52
|-8.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.77
|-16.52
|-8.16
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.79
|-16.56
|-8.32
|Equity Share Capital
|13.06
|13.06
|13.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.61
|-12.67
|-6.37
|Diluted EPS
|-13.61
|-12.67
|-6.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.61
|-12.67
|-6.37
|Diluted EPS
|-13.61
|-12.67
|-6.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited