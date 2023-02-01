Kaya Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.00 crore in December 2022 up 10.16% from Rs. 90.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2022 down 113.77% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 down 65.81% from Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2021.

Kaya shares closed at 297.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.76% returns over the last 6 months and -31.13% over the last 12 months.