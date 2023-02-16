English
    Kavveri Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 66.06% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kavveri Telecom Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 66.06% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 86.19% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 91.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 6.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.24% returns over the last 6 months and -40.95% over the last 12 months.

    Kavveri Telecom Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.11--0.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.11--0.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.010.01
    Depreciation0.510.510.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.000.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.53-0.29
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.53-0.29
    Interest0.000.003.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.49-0.53-3.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.49-0.53-3.66
    Tax-----0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.49-0.53-3.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.49-0.53-3.53
    Equity Share Capital20.1220.1220.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.26-1.75
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.26-1.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.26-1.75
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.26-1.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm