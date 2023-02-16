Kavveri Telecom Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 66.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 66.06% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 86.19% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 91.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Kavveri Telecom shares closed at 6.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.24% returns over the last 6 months and -40.95% over the last 12 months.