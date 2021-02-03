Kamdhenu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore in December 2020 down 24.51% from Rs. 255.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020 up 155.11% from Rs. 13.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2020 up 21.19% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2019.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.91 in December 2019.

Kamdhenu shares closed at 130.15 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.53% returns over the last 6 months and 47.90% over the last 12 months.