Kakatiya Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.87 crore, up 43.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.87 crore in March 2022 up 43.67% from Rs. 27.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 119.32% from Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 down 57.98% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2021.

Kakatiya Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in March 2021.

Kakatiya Cement shares closed at 209.40 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.27% over the last 12 months.