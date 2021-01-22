Kabra Extrusion Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.00 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.00 crore in December 2020 down 6.54% from Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2020 down 0.16% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.88 crore in December 2020 up 60.32% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2019.

Kabra Extrusion EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.83 in December 2019.

Kabra Extrusion shares closed at 104.45 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.24% returns over the last 6 months and 42.59% over the last 12 months.