Jubilant Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 90.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2019 down 90.57% from Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019 down 10.34% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 153.80 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.29% returns over the last 6 months and 42.01% over the last 12 months.