Jubilant Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, down 22.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in December 2018 down 22.88% from Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 11.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 108.30 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -49.98% over the last 12 months.