Jubilant Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, down 22.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in December 2018 down 22.88% from Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 11.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.
Jubilant Ind shares closed at 108.30 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -49.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jubilant Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.07
|5.90
|6.58
|Other Operating Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|5.09
|5.93
|6.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.88
|2.04
|2.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.39
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.31
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.41
|4.51
|4.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.59
|-0.55
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.58
|-0.55
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.58
|-0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|-0.58
|-0.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|-0.58
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|-0.58
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|13.73
|11.93
|11.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.48
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.48
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.48
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.48
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited