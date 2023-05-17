Jubilant Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,252.31 crore, up 8.15% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,252.31 crore in March 2023 up 8.15% from Rs. 1,157.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.53 crore in March 2023 down 59.07% from Rs. 116.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 271.68 crore in March 2023 down 10.06% from Rs. 302.08 crore in March 2022.

    Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2022.

    Jubilant Food shares closed at 466.70 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.93% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,252.311,316.641,157.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,252.311,316.641,157.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials284.67308.02250.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.0720.6413.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.99-5.733.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost217.37242.43199.22
    Depreciation128.19129.79103.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses473.01461.28401.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.01160.21186.55
    Other Income19.489.3412.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.49169.56198.96
    Interest50.5350.1345.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.97119.42153.95
    Exceptional Items-20.00---0.39
    P/L Before Tax72.97119.42153.56
    Tax25.4430.8537.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.5388.57116.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.5388.57116.11
    Equity Share Capital131.97131.97131.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.341.76
    Diluted EPS0.721.341.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.341.76
    Diluted EPS0.721.341.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
