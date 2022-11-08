English
    Jubilant Food Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,301.49 crore, up 16.6% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Foodworks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,301.49 crore in September 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 1,116.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.53 crore in September 2022 up 9.39% from Rs. 120.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.29 crore in September 2022 up 8.5% from Rs. 297.05 crore in September 2021.

    Jubilant Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.11 in September 2021.

    Jubilant Food shares closed at 606.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -21.73% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Foodworks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,301.491,255.101,116.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,301.491,255.101,116.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials292.91275.27230.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.6720.9215.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.28-3.50-3.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost229.71208.24195.62
    Depreciation114.64107.1192.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses449.63450.03390.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.22197.02194.94
    Other Income10.4310.669.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.65207.68204.39
    Interest49.6546.8742.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax158.00160.81162.17
    Exceptional Items-----1.25
    P/L Before Tax158.00160.81160.92
    Tax42.9736.7740.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.03124.04120.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.03124.04120.05
    Minority Interest--0.170.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates16.50-11.46-0.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates131.53112.75120.24
    Equity Share Capital131.97131.97131.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.991.719.11
    Diluted EPS1.991.719.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.991.719.11
    Diluted EPS1.991.719.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

