JSW Steel Q3 results | Net profit rises 62.5% YoY to Rs 4,357 crore, revenue grows to Rs 38,071 crore

JSW Steel Ltd, India’s second-largest steel manufacturer, on January 21 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,357 for the quarter ended December 2021, registering a 62.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,681 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In the preceding quarter, PAT was at Rs 7,170 crore.

Steel maker's consolidated revenue during the September-December period stood at Rs 38,071 crore, up 74 percent over the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue in the corresponding period of the previous year was Rs 21,859 crore, while in the preceding quarter, it was Rs 32,503 crore.

The steel producer’s performance was boosted by the significant improvement in price realisation as compared to the year-ago quarter. The benefits of the price hikes undertaken over the course of the past few quarters have been reflected in the operating performance too.

On a sequential basis, however, higher input costs and slower price hikes have impacted the margins.

The JSW Steel stock settled at Rs 666.65, down Rs 2.32 percent from its previous close on the BSE on January 21. The stock has generated returns of 70 percent over the past one year and gained 1.6 percent in the last one month.

