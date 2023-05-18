JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,649.01 crore, down 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,649.01 crore in March 2023 down 2.3% from Rs. 1,687.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 82.37% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.51 crore in March 2023 up 17.24% from Rs. 126.67 crore in March 2022.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 31.40 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.29% over the last 12 months.