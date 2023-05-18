English
    JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,649.01 crore, down 2.3% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,649.01 crore in March 2023 down 2.3% from Rs. 1,687.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 82.37% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.51 crore in March 2023 up 17.24% from Rs. 126.67 crore in March 2022.

    JSW Ispat Speci EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

    JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 31.40 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.29% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Ispat Special Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,630.681,097.551,678.21
    Other Operating Income18.334.549.63
    Total Income From Operations1,649.011,102.091,687.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,253.43945.321,188.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.801.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-89.41-79.336.05
    Power & Fuel125.0075.68147.01
    Employees Cost35.6231.5732.17
    Depreciation64.1164.6755.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.4994.62195.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.77-31.2462.26
    Other Income14.638.248.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.40-23.0071.22
    Interest81.5273.8767.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.88-96.873.29
    Exceptional Items-2.30----
    P/L Before Tax0.58-96.873.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.58-96.873.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.58-96.873.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.58-96.873.29
    Equity Share Capital469.55469.55469.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-2.060.07
    Diluted EPS0.01-2.060.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-2.060.07
    Diluted EPS0.01-2.060.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
