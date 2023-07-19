English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JSW Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,927.85 crore, down 3.25% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,927.85 crore in June 2023 down 3.25% from Rs. 3,026.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 289.88 crore in June 2023 down 48.28% from Rs. 560.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,307.45 crore in June 2023 up 17.67% from Rs. 1,111.07 crore in June 2022.

    JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.41 in June 2022.

    JSW Energy shares closed at 289.70 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 23.78% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,927.852,669.973,026.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,927.852,669.973,026.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,368.531,536.781,559.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.7778.96209.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.7674.9359.88
    Depreciation397.94291.34288.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses232.71233.98175.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax824.14453.98733.48
    Other Income85.37135.7589.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax909.51589.73822.54
    Interest485.67233.05193.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax423.84356.68629.44
    Exceptional Items----120.00
    P/L Before Tax423.84356.68749.44
    Tax135.6168.62198.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities288.23288.06551.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period288.23288.06551.44
    Minority Interest-0.47-9.985.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.12-6.033.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates289.88272.05560.43
    Equity Share Capital1,640.551,640.541,639.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.771.663.41
    Diluted EPS1.761.663.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.771.663.41
    Diluted EPS1.761.663.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Energy #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!