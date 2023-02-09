Jocil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jocil are:Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore in December 2022 up 11.91% from Rs. 172.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021.
Jocil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2021.
|Jocil shares closed at 177.85 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.25% returns over the last 6 months and -14.76% over the last 12 months.
|Jocil
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|192.81
|241.96
|172.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|192.81
|241.96
|172.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|151.42
|182.11
|158.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.09
|20.02
|-17.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.97
|7.16
|7.64
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.52
|1.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.29
|28.73
|20.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.67
|2.41
|2.05
|Other Income
|0.54
|1.03
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.21
|3.44
|2.30
|Interest
|0.24
|0.30
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.98
|3.14
|2.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.98
|3.14
|2.23
|Tax
|0.75
|0.79
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.23
|2.35
|1.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.23
|2.35
|1.67
|Equity Share Capital
|8.88
|8.88
|8.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|2.64
|1.87
|Diluted EPS
|2.51
|2.64
|1.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|2.64
|1.87
|Diluted EPS
|2.51
|2.64
|1.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
