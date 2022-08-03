JMC Projects Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,619.86 crore, up 44.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,619.86 crore in June 2022 up 44.08% from Rs. 1,124.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.92 crore in June 2022 up 213.74% from Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.41 crore in June 2022 up 66.83% from Rs. 85.96 crore in June 2021.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

JMC Projects shares closed at 82.10 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.66% returns over the last 6 months and -31.50% over the last 12 months.