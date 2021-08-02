JMC Projects Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.28 crore, up 139.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,124.28 crore in June 2021 up 139.01% from Rs. 470.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2021 up 174.31% from Rs. 21.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.96 crore in June 2021 up 164.9% from Rs. 32.45 crore in June 2020.

JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2020.

JMC Projects shares closed at 125.50 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)