JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,632.47 crore, up 9.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,632.47 crore in March 2023 up 9.68% from Rs. 3,311.83 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.38 crore in March 2023 up 169.6% from Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.65 crore in March 2023 up 64.93% from Rs. 235.64 crore in March 2022.
JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.
JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 198.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.78% over the last 12 months.
|JK Tyre and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,632.47
|3,612.92
|3,311.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,632.47
|3,612.92
|3,311.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,128.28
|2,435.62
|2,219.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|138.52
|64.77
|120.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|115.75
|-79.25
|-24.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|327.62
|307.36
|278.15
|Depreciation
|105.62
|101.60
|96.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|546.10
|545.08
|490.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|270.58
|237.74
|131.79
|Other Income
|12.45
|9.70
|7.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|283.03
|247.44
|139.52
|Interest
|125.39
|120.58
|100.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|157.64
|126.86
|38.78
|Exceptional Items
|10.21
|-14.13
|5.58
|P/L Before Tax
|167.85
|112.73
|44.36
|Tax
|55.33
|43.22
|5.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|112.52
|69.51
|38.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|112.52
|69.51
|38.43
|Minority Interest
|-4.14
|-1.16
|1.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-2.76
|-0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|108.38
|65.59
|40.20
|Equity Share Capital
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.37
|2.66
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|4.37
|2.66
|1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.37
|2.66
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|4.37
|2.66
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited