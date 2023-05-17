JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,632.47 crore, up 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,632.47 crore in March 2023 up 9.68% from Rs. 3,311.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.38 crore in March 2023 up 169.6% from Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.65 crore in March 2023 up 64.93% from Rs. 235.64 crore in March 2022.

JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 198.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.78% over the last 12 months.