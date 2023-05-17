English
    JK Tyre & Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,632.47 crore, up 9.68% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JK Tyre and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,632.47 crore in March 2023 up 9.68% from Rs. 3,311.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.38 crore in March 2023 up 169.6% from Rs. 40.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.65 crore in March 2023 up 64.93% from Rs. 235.64 crore in March 2022.

    JK Tyre & Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

    JK Tyre & Ind shares closed at 198.75 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and 63.78% over the last 12 months.

    JK Tyre and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,632.473,612.923,311.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,632.473,612.923,311.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,128.282,435.622,219.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods138.5264.77120.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks115.75-79.25-24.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost327.62307.36278.15
    Depreciation105.62101.6096.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses546.10545.08490.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.58237.74131.79
    Other Income12.459.707.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax283.03247.44139.52
    Interest125.39120.58100.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax157.64126.8638.78
    Exceptional Items10.21-14.135.58
    P/L Before Tax167.85112.7344.36
    Tax55.3343.225.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.5269.5138.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.5269.5138.43
    Minority Interest-4.14-1.161.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---2.76-0.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates108.3865.5940.20
    Equity Share Capital49.2549.2549.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.372.661.63
    Diluted EPS4.372.661.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.372.661.63
    Diluted EPS4.372.661.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 17, 2023