Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 905.23 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 905.23 crore in March 2023 up 18.98% from Rs. 760.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.28 crore in March 2023 up 8.84% from Rs. 145.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.08 crore in March 2023 down 44% from Rs. 718.04 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Poly Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 150.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 138.35 in March 2022.

Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 588.05 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 137.45% over the last 12 months.