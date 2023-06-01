English
    Jindal Poly Inv Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 905.23 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 905.23 crore in March 2023 up 18.98% from Rs. 760.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.28 crore in March 2023 up 8.84% from Rs. 145.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.08 crore in March 2023 down 44% from Rs. 718.04 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Poly Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 150.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 138.35 in March 2022.

    Jindal Poly Inv shares closed at 588.05 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 137.45% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations905.23825.82760.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations905.23825.82760.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials431.78454.73330.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2216.6714.64
    Depreciation64.0472.26150.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.68121.29-256.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax330.51160.87522.67
    Other Income7.5312.9545.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax338.04173.82567.90
    Interest31.7319.8232.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax306.31154.00535.88
    Exceptional Items-4.20---301.26
    P/L Before Tax302.11154.00234.62
    Tax79.9149.5233.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities222.20104.48201.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period222.20104.48201.55
    Minority Interest-68.39-54.47-56.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.46----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates158.2850.01145.43
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS150.5747.58138.35
    Diluted EPS150.5747.58138.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS150.5747.58138.35
    Diluted EPS150.5747.58138.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jun 1, 2023