Jindal Drilling Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore, down 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.27 crore in March 2023 down 1.2% from Rs. 104.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.92 crore in March 2023 down 23.25% from Rs. 23.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.00 crore in March 2023 down 13.01% from Rs. 49.43 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Drilling EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.06 in March 2022.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 301.90 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.82% returns over the last 6 months and 36.95% over the last 12 months.