    Jet Airways Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore, up 12.45% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore in March 2023 up 12.45% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.94 crore in March 2023 up 76.48% from Rs. 233.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.76 crore in March 2023 up 90.17% from Rs. 190.76 crore in March 2022.

    Jet Airways shares closed at 57.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -45.00% over the last 12 months.

    Jet Airways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3712.3711.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3712.3711.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.884.065.54
    Depreciation35.4038.1641.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.70218.24196.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.61-248.09-233.00
    Other Income3.450.460.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-54.16-247.63-232.37
    Interest0.781.151.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.94-248.78-233.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-54.94-248.78-233.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-54.94-248.78-233.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-54.94-248.78-233.63
    Equity Share Capital113.60113.60113.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.84-21.90-20.57
    Diluted EPS-4.84-21.90-20.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.84-21.90-20.57
    Diluted EPS-4.84-21.90-20.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

