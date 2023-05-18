Jet Airways Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore, up 12.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore in March 2023 up 12.45% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.94 crore in March 2023 up 76.48% from Rs. 233.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.76 crore in March 2023 up 90.17% from Rs. 190.76 crore in March 2022.
Jet Airways shares closed at 57.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -45.00% over the last 12 months.
|Jet Airways
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.37
|12.37
|11.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.37
|12.37
|11.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.88
|4.06
|5.54
|Depreciation
|35.40
|38.16
|41.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.70
|218.24
|196.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.61
|-248.09
|-233.00
|Other Income
|3.45
|0.46
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.16
|-247.63
|-232.37
|Interest
|0.78
|1.15
|1.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.94
|-248.78
|-233.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.94
|-248.78
|-233.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-54.94
|-248.78
|-233.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-54.94
|-248.78
|-233.63
|Equity Share Capital
|113.60
|113.60
|113.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.84
|-21.90
|-20.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.84
|-21.90
|-20.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.84
|-21.90
|-20.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.84
|-21.90
|-20.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited