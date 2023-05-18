Jet Airways Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore, up 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore in March 2023 up 12.45% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 54.94 crore in March 2023 up 76.48% from Rs. 233.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.76 crore in March 2023 up 90.17% from Rs. 190.76 crore in March 2022.

Jet Airways shares closed at 57.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.09% returns over the last 6 months and -45.00% over the last 12 months.