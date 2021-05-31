JBF Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 777.68 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 777.68 crore in March 2021 up 16.17% from Rs. 669.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.00 crore in March 2021 up 118.25% from Rs. 147.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.90 crore in March 2021 up 1424.96% from Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2020.

JBF Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 18.07 in March 2020.

JBF Industries shares closed at 24.40 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 241.26% returns over the last 6 months and 155.50% over the last 12 months.