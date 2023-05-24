English
    Jayshree Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.79 crore, up 6.07% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.79 crore in March 2023 up 6.07% from Rs. 138.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2023 up 54.05% from Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2023 down 4.32% from Rs. 39.11 crore in March 2022.

    Jayshree Tea shares closed at 89.15 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.69% over the last 12 months.

    Jayshree Tea and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.79267.26138.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.79267.26138.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.24125.2263.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.8623.814.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.50-14.4026.58
    Power & Fuel5.88----
    Employees Cost62.6571.5359.30
    Depreciation6.195.266.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.5057.8448.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-54.03-2.00-71.05
    Other Income7.042.8225.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.990.82-45.22
    Interest9.289.5210.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.27-8.70-55.36
    Exceptional Items41.52----
    P/L Before Tax-14.75-8.70-55.36
    Tax1.390.17-12.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.14-8.87-43.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.67--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.14-8.20-43.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.19--19.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.95-8.20-23.83
    Equity Share Capital11.3311.3311.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.83-3.61-10.51
    Diluted EPS-4.83-3.61-10.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.83-3.61-10.51
    Diluted EPS-4.83-3.61-10.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 03:37 pm