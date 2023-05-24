Jayshree Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.79 crore, up 6.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.79 crore in March 2023 up 6.07% from Rs. 138.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2023 up 54.05% from Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2023 down 4.32% from Rs. 39.11 crore in March 2022.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 89.15 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.69% over the last 12 months.