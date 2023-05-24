Jayshree Tea Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.79 crore, up 6.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 146.79 crore in March 2023 up 6.07% from Rs. 138.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2023 up 54.05% from Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2023 down 4.32% from Rs. 39.11 crore in March 2022.
Jayshree Tea shares closed at 89.15 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.69% over the last 12 months.
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|146.79
|267.26
|138.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|146.79
|267.26
|138.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|133.24
|125.22
|63.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.86
|23.81
|4.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-48.50
|-14.40
|26.58
|Power & Fuel
|5.88
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.65
|71.53
|59.30
|Depreciation
|6.19
|5.26
|6.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.50
|57.84
|48.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.03
|-2.00
|-71.05
|Other Income
|7.04
|2.82
|25.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.99
|0.82
|-45.22
|Interest
|9.28
|9.52
|10.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.27
|-8.70
|-55.36
|Exceptional Items
|41.52
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.75
|-8.70
|-55.36
|Tax
|1.39
|0.17
|-12.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.14
|-8.87
|-43.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.67
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.14
|-8.20
|-43.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.19
|--
|19.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.95
|-8.20
|-23.83
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-3.61
|-10.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-3.61
|-10.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.83
|-3.61
|-10.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.83
|-3.61
|-10.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited