Jaypee Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.59 crore, down 36.17% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 244.59 crore in March 2021 down 36.17% from Rs. 383.18 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 491.60 crore in March 2021 up 47.73% from Rs. 940.53 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.55 crore in March 2021 up 126.11% from Rs. 335.37 crore in March 2020.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 3.40 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.36% returns over the last 6 months and 112.50% over the last 12 months.
|Jaypee Infratech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|244.59
|248.23
|383.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|244.59
|248.23
|383.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.03
|89.45
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.83
|17.20
|21.62
|Depreciation
|23.96
|24.14
|18.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.03
|46.16
|698.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.74
|71.28
|-355.24
|Other Income
|2.85
|0.34
|1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.59
|71.62
|-353.43
|Interest
|555.19
|543.98
|497.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-491.60
|-472.36
|-850.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-491.60
|-472.36
|-850.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|89.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-491.60
|-472.36
|-940.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-491.60
|-472.36
|-940.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-491.60
|-472.36
|-940.53
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|-3.40
|-6.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|-3.40
|-6.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|-3.40
|-6.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|-3.40
|-6.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited