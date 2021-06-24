Jaypee Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.59 crore, down 36.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.59 crore in March 2021 down 36.17% from Rs. 383.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 491.60 crore in March 2021 up 47.73% from Rs. 940.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.55 crore in March 2021 up 126.11% from Rs. 335.37 crore in March 2020.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 3.40 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.36% returns over the last 6 months and 112.50% over the last 12 months.