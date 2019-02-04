Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 600.25 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 600.25 crore in December 2018 down 10.56% from Rs. 671.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2018 down 4.16% from Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.92 crore in December 2018 down 7.8% from Rs. 38.96 crore in December 2017.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.44 in December 2017.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 203.20 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and -47.22% over the last 12 months.