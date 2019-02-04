Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 600.25 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 600.25 crore in December 2018 down 10.56% from Rs. 671.15 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2018 down 4.16% from Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.92 crore in December 2018 down 7.8% from Rs. 38.96 crore in December 2017.
Jayant Agro-Org EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.44 in December 2017.
Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 203.20 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.59% returns over the last 6 months and -47.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jayant Agro-Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|600.25
|561.51
|671.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|600.25
|561.51
|671.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|322.73
|334.18
|467.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|156.27
|171.84
|83.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|46.05
|-31.38
|35.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.09
|10.10
|9.33
|Depreciation
|2.74
|2.69
|2.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.27
|43.66
|36.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.10
|30.43
|35.81
|Other Income
|4.08
|1.83
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.18
|32.26
|36.28
|Interest
|10.20
|11.05
|14.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.98
|21.21
|21.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.98
|21.21
|21.91
|Tax
|8.53
|6.89
|7.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.45
|14.31
|14.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.45
|14.31
|14.16
|Minority Interest
|-0.95
|-0.28
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.12
|0.11
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.62
|14.15
|14.21
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.54
|4.72
|4.44
|Diluted EPS
|4.54
|4.72
|4.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.54
|4.72
|4.44
|Diluted EPS
|4.54
|4.72
|4.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited