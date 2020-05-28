Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,876.03 crore, down 32.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,876.03 crore in March 2020 down 32.47% from Rs. 2,778.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,081.67 crore in March 2020 up 522.45% from Rs. 729.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.43 crore in March 2020 down 38.68% from Rs. 240.43 crore in March 2019.

Jaiprakash Asso EPS has increased to Rs. 12.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2019.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 1.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.