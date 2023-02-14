English
    Jai Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.57 crore, down 27.39% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.57 crore in December 2022 down 27.39% from Rs. 177.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.

    Jai Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

    Jai Corp shares closed at 128.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.78% over the last 12 months.

    Jai Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.57144.90177.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.57144.90177.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.03105.52127.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.46-1.802.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.7810.5811.26
    Depreciation2.232.222.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9213.4615.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0514.9117.45
    Other Income1.611.450.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6616.3617.86
    Interest----0.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6616.3617.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6616.3617.22
    Tax4.064.254.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6012.1112.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.030.12-0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.5712.2312.46
    Equity Share Capital17.8517.8517.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.680.70
    Diluted EPS0.650.680.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.680.70
    Diluted EPS0.650.680.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:33 am