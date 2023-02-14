Jai Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.57 crore, down 27.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.57 crore in December 2022 down 27.39% from Rs. 177.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.

Jai Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Jai Corp shares closed at 128.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 10.78% over the last 12 months.