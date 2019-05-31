IVRCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 121.13 crore, down 29.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.13 crore in March 2019 down 29.48% from Rs. 171.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 347.75 crore in March 2019 up 69.82% from Rs. 1,152.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2019 up 90.28% from Rs. 217.62 crore in March 2018.

IVRCL shares closed at 0.80 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -55.56% over the last 12 months.