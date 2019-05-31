IVRCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 121.13 crore, down 29.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVRCL are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.13 crore in March 2019 down 29.48% from Rs. 171.76 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 347.75 crore in March 2019 up 69.82% from Rs. 1,152.42 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.15 crore in March 2019 up 90.28% from Rs. 217.62 crore in March 2018.
IVRCL shares closed at 0.80 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -55.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|IVRCL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.13
|170.99
|171.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.13
|170.99
|171.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.81
|6.06
|45.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.78
|19.43
|18.09
|Depreciation
|10.27
|11.40
|14.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.59
|175.06
|397.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.33
|-40.95
|-303.68
|Other Income
|5.90
|3.19
|71.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.42
|-37.77
|-232.51
|Interest
|311.22
|301.38
|445.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-342.64
|-339.14
|-678.05
|Exceptional Items
|-4.73
|-70.59
|-475.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-347.37
|-409.74
|-1,153.45
|Tax
|0.37
|0.37
|-1.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-347.75
|-410.11
|-1,152.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-347.75
|-410.11
|-1,152.42
|Equity Share Capital
|156.58
|156.58
|156.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.46
|-5.24
|-14.72
|Diluted EPS
|-4.46
|-5.24
|-14.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.46
|-5.24
|-14.72
|Diluted EPS
|-4.46
|-5.24
|-14.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited