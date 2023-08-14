English
    IVRCL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore, up 190.41% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVRCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.03 crore in June 2023 up 190.41% from Rs. 8.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 621.70 crore in June 2023 down 15.36% from Rs. 538.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2023 up 8.83% from Rs. 7.70 crore in June 2022.

    IVRCL shares closed at 0.40 on August 30, 2019 (NSE)

    IVRCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.0322.848.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.0322.848.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.3523.046.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.047.097.84
    Depreciation2.093.484.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.6134.343.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.06-45.12-13.73
    Other Income2.952.561.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.11-42.56-11.91
    Interest612.21579.91526.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-621.32-622.46-538.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-621.32-622.46-538.56
    Tax0.380.380.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-621.70-622.84-538.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-621.70-622.84-538.93
    Equity Share Capital156.58156.58156.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.94-7.96-6.88
    Diluted EPS-7.94-7.96-6.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.94-7.96-6.88
    Diluted EPS-7.94-7.96-6.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

