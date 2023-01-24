English
    ISMT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 533.65 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 153.2% from Rs. 64.28 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.08 crore in December 2022 up 219.38% from Rs. 20.69 crore in December 2021.
    ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2021.ISMT shares closed at 58.30 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.78% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations592.36708.58533.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations592.36708.58533.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials326.13344.82343.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.2752.23-38.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.5238.8639.30
    Depreciation13.0913.0015.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses187.64209.60170.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.2550.074.10
    Other Income3.742.871.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9952.945.53
    Interest4.818.7269.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.1844.22-64.13
    Exceptional Items-0.10-0.13-0.15
    P/L Before Tax48.0844.09-64.28
    Tax13.8811.42--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.2032.67-64.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.2032.67-64.28
    Equity Share Capital150.25150.2573.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.09-4.39
    Diluted EPS1.141.09-4.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.09-4.39
    Diluted EPS1.141.09-4.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited