ISMT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 592.36 708.58 533.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 592.36 708.58 533.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 326.13 344.82 343.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.27 52.23 -38.91 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 42.52 38.86 39.30 Depreciation 13.09 13.00 15.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 187.64 209.60 170.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.25 50.07 4.10 Other Income 3.74 2.87 1.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.99 52.94 5.53 Interest 4.81 8.72 69.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.18 44.22 -64.13 Exceptional Items -0.10 -0.13 -0.15 P/L Before Tax 48.08 44.09 -64.28 Tax 13.88 11.42 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.20 32.67 -64.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.20 32.67 -64.28 Equity Share Capital 150.25 150.25 73.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.14 1.09 -4.39 Diluted EPS 1.14 1.09 -4.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.14 1.09 -4.39 Diluted EPS 1.14 1.09 -4.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited