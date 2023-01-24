ISMT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:Net Sales at Rs 592.36 crore in December 2022 up 11% from Rs. 533.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 153.2% from Rs. 64.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.08 crore in December 2022 up 219.38% from Rs. 20.69 crore in December 2021.
ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2021.
|ISMT shares closed at 58.30 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.78% over the last 12 months.
|ISMT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|592.36
|708.58
|533.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|592.36
|708.58
|533.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|326.13
|344.82
|343.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.27
|52.23
|-38.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.52
|38.86
|39.30
|Depreciation
|13.09
|13.00
|15.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|187.64
|209.60
|170.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.25
|50.07
|4.10
|Other Income
|3.74
|2.87
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.99
|52.94
|5.53
|Interest
|4.81
|8.72
|69.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.18
|44.22
|-64.13
|Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|-0.13
|-0.15
|P/L Before Tax
|48.08
|44.09
|-64.28
|Tax
|13.88
|11.42
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.20
|32.67
|-64.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.20
|32.67
|-64.28
|Equity Share Capital
|150.25
|150.25
|73.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.14
|1.09
|-4.39
|Diluted EPS
|1.14
|1.09
|-4.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.14
|1.09
|-4.39
|Diluted EPS
|1.14
|1.09
|-4.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited