Ipca Labs Q3 PAT seen up 4.9% YoY to Rs. 207.2 cr: Yash Securities

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,259 crore, according to Yash Securities.

January 22, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST
Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Labs to report net profit at Rs. 207.2 crore up 4.9% year-on-year (down 22.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,259 crore, according to Yash Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 70.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 318.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 293 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #healthcare #Ipca Labs #Result Poll #Yash Securities
first published: Jan 22, 2021 01:02 pm

