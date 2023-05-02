IOL Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 572.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.78 crore in March 2023 up 117.67% from Rs. 29.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.03 crore in March 2023 up 99.83% from Rs. 52.06 crore in March 2022.

IOL Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 11.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.07 in March 2022.

IOL Chemicals shares closed at 398.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.