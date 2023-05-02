English
    IOL Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 587.21 crore in March 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 572.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.78 crore in March 2023 up 117.67% from Rs. 29.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.03 crore in March 2023 up 99.83% from Rs. 52.06 crore in March 2022.

    IOL Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 11.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.07 in March 2022.

    IOL Chemicals shares closed at 398.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

    IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations587.21523.48572.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations587.21523.48572.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials397.96359.71411.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods--7.3115.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.305.092.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.0241.8436.85
    Depreciation12.1111.7511.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.2366.8461.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.1930.9434.12
    Other Income8.736.656.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.9237.5941.05
    Interest4.884.702.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.0432.8938.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.0432.8938.71
    Tax22.269.108.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.7823.7929.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.7823.7929.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.7823.7929.76
    Equity Share Capital58.7158.7158.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.034.055.07
    Diluted EPS11.034.055.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.034.055.07
    Diluted EPS11.034.055.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am