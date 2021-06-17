MARKET NEWS

Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
IOB Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,403.20 crore, down 8.39% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,403.20 crore in March 2021 down 8.39% from Rs. 1531.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.77 crore in March 2021 up 143.25% from Rs. 143.79 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,724.11 crore in March 2021 up 50.73% from Rs. 1,143.86 crore in March 2020.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

IOB shares closed at 20.60 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.93% returns over the last 6 months and 101.96% over the last 12 months.

Indian Overseas Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,446.152,762.362,847.59
(b) Income on Investment1,438.901,413.301,398.46
(c) Int. on balances With RBI60.3468.06135.05
(d) Others112.04--61.07
Other Income2,016.371,542.821,041.89
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,654.232,722.042,910.40
Employees Cost1,165.99849.62874.46
Other Expenses529.47483.55555.34
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,724.111,731.331,143.86
Provisions And Contingencies1,380.461,513.571,060.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax343.65217.7683.48
Tax-6.124.89-7.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities349.77212.8790.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----53.31
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period349.77212.87143.79
Equity Share Capital16,436.9916,436.9916,436.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.95.8495.8495.84
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.130.06
Diluted EPS0.210.130.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.130.10
Diluted EPS0.210.130.10
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA16,323.1816,753.4819,912.70
ii) Net NPA4,577.593,904.926,602.80
i) % of Gross NPA11.6912.1914.78
ii) % of Net NPA3.583.135.44
Return on Assets %0.500.280.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Overseas Bank #IOB #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:00 am

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

