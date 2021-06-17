IOB Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,403.20 crore, down 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,403.20 crore in March 2021 down 8.39% from Rs. 1531.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.77 crore in March 2021 up 143.25% from Rs. 143.79 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,724.11 crore in March 2021 up 50.73% from Rs. 1,143.86 crore in March 2020.

IOB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

IOB shares closed at 20.60 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.93% returns over the last 6 months and 101.96% over the last 12 months.