IOB Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,278.71 crore, down 7.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Overseas Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,278.71 crore in December 2019 down 7.59% from Rs. 1383.71 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,075.49 crore in December 2019 down 1655.82% from Rs. 346.02 crore in December 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 762.34 crore in December 2019 down 48% from Rs. 1,466.14 crore in December 2018.
IOB shares closed at 9.70 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.35% returns over the last 6 months and -24.22% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|Indian Overseas Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,867.65
|2,839.76
|2,988.01
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,346.16
|1,264.38
|1,261.83
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|138.09
|171.51
|166.69
|(d) Others
|--
|--
|125.89
|Other Income
|846.04
|748.35
|1,146.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,073.19
|3,071.76
|3,158.71
|Employees Cost
|888.50
|741.81
|651.96
|Other Expenses
|473.91
|464.42
|411.78
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|762.34
|746.01
|1,466.14
|Provisions And Contingencies
|6,663.94
|2,996.04
|2,075.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5,901.60
|-2,250.03
|-609.14
|Tax
|173.89
|3.61
|-263.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6,075.49
|-2,253.64
|-346.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6,075.49
|-2,253.64
|-346.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12,585.40
|9,141.65
|6,263.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|6,279.96
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|94.56
|92.52
|91.99
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.83
|-2.47
|-1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-5.83
|-2.47
|-1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.83
|-2.47
|-1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-5.83
|-2.47
|-1.16
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|23,733.86
|28,673.95
|35,786.57
|ii) Net NPA
|7,087.09
|12,507.97
|17,987.92
|i) % of Gross NPA
|17.12
|20.00
|23.76
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.81
|9.84
|13.56
|Return on Assets %
|-8.07
|-3.15
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:55 pm