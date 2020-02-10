IOB Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,278.71 crore, down 7.59% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,278.71 crore in December 2019 down 7.59% from Rs. 1383.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6,075.49 crore in December 2019 down 1655.82% from Rs. 346.02 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 762.34 crore in December 2019 down 48% from Rs. 1,466.14 crore in December 2018.

IOB shares closed at 9.70 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.35% returns over the last 6 months and -24.22% over the last 12 months.