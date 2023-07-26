English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Intense Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.60 crore, up 38.87% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intense Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 23.60 crore in June 2023 up 38.87% from Rs. 16.99 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2023 up 142.66% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2023 up 94.09% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2022.
    Intense Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.Intense Tech shares closed at 84.65 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.14% returns over the last 6 months and 14.94% over the last 12 months.
    Intense Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.6033.3416.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.6033.3416.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3313.5410.59
    Depreciation0.370.480.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.0214.834.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.884.491.85
    Other Income0.350.520.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.235.002.11
    Interest0.140.030.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.094.981.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.094.981.99
    Tax0.910.430.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.184.551.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.184.551.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.184.551.31
    Equity Share Capital4.694.694.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.940.58
    Diluted EPS1.361.940.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.940.58
    Diluted EPS1.361.940.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Intense Tech #Intense Technologies #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!