Insecticides Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.98 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.98 crore in March 2022 up 8.75% from Rs. 255.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 up 2% from Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 30.82 crore in March 2021.

Insecticides EPS has increased to Rs. 11.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.63 in March 2021.

Insecticides shares closed at 743.00 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.78% returns over the last 6 months and 34.87% over the last 12 months.