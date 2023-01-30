INOX Leisure Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore in December 2022 up 73.9% from Rs. 296.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.42 crore in December 2022 down 2985.5% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.30 crore in December 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 136.66 crore in December 2021.
|INOX Leisure shares closed at 503.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and 20.70% over the last 12 months.
|INOX Leisure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|515.57
|374.12
|296.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|515.57
|374.12
|296.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|18.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.18
|28.19
|23.98
|Depreciation
|78.65
|77.40
|73.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|313.85
|261.08
|122.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|91.89
|7.45
|57.98
|Other Income
|5.76
|6.67
|4.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|97.65
|14.12
|62.87
|Interest
|69.06
|67.57
|64.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.59
|-53.45
|-1.59
|Exceptional Items
|-24.38
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.21
|-53.45
|-1.59
|Tax
|44.63
|-13.08
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.42
|-40.37
|-1.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.42
|-40.37
|-1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|122.34
|122.23
|122.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.31
|-3.31
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.31
|-3.31
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.31
|-3.30
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.31
|-3.31
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited