Infosys Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25,927.00 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 25,927.00 crore in December 2020 up 12.28% from Rs. 23,092.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,197.00 crore in December 2020 up 16.6% from Rs. 4,457.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,026.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.09% from Rs. 6,628.00 crore in December 2019.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 12.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.51 in December 2019.

Infosys shares closed at 1,371.75 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.10% returns over the last 6 months and 77.33% over the last 12 months.

Infosys
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations25,927.0024,570.0023,092.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations25,927.0024,570.0023,092.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14,097.0013,400.0012,994.00
Depreciation826.00855.00737.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,415.004,087.004,297.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,589.006,228.005,064.00
Other Income611.00570.00827.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,200.006,798.005,891.00
Interest49.0048.0042.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,151.006,750.005,849.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7,151.006,750.005,849.00
Tax1,936.001,892.001,383.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,215.004,858.004,466.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,215.004,858.004,466.00
Minority Interest-18.00-13.00-9.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,197.004,845.004,457.00
Equity Share Capital2,123.002,122.002,122.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves63,328.0063,328.0062,778.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.2511.4210.51
Diluted EPS12.2311.4210.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.2811.4510.51
Diluted EPS12.2311.4010.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Infosys #Results
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:44 pm

