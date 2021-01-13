Infosys Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25,927.00 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,927.00 crore in December 2020 up 12.28% from Rs. 23,092.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,197.00 crore in December 2020 up 16.6% from Rs. 4,457.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,026.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.09% from Rs. 6,628.00 crore in December 2019.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 12.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.51 in December 2019.

Infosys shares closed at 1,371.75 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.10% returns over the last 6 months and 77.33% over the last 12 months.