    Infibeam Avenue Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.66 crore, up 53.27% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

    Net Sales at Rs 476.66 crore in September 2022 up 53.27% from Rs. 310.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.74 crore in September 2022 up 119.27% from Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.75 crore in September 2022 up 99.75% from Rs. 36.42 crore in September 2021.

    Infibeam Avenue EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

    Infibeam Avenue shares closed at 18.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.80% returns over the last 6 months and -18.64% over the last 12 months.

    Infibeam Avenues
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations476.66418.31310.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations476.66418.31310.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.8123.0620.46
    Depreciation14.8814.6716.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses407.86352.74256.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1127.8418.05
    Other Income32.763.701.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.8731.5419.99
    Interest0.520.380.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.3531.1619.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.3531.1619.58
    Tax16.467.305.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.8923.8614.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.8923.8614.34
    Minority Interest0.881.140.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.03-1.263.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.7423.7418.58
    Equity Share Capital267.67267.67133.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.080.13
    Diluted EPS0.150.080.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.080.13
    Diluted EPS0.150.080.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm