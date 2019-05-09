Indraprastha Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore, up 6.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.42 crore in March 2019 up 6.02% from Rs. 189.05 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019 up 27.82% from Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.71 crore in March 2019 down 0.9% from Rs. 19.89 crore in March 2018.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2018.

Indraprastha shares closed at 38.10 on May 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -20.79% over the last 12 months.