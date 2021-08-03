Indo Count Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 713.97 crore, up 112.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 713.97 crore in June 2021 up 112.51% from Rs. 335.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.36 crore in June 2021 up 552% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.75 crore in June 2021 up 357.29% from Rs. 38.87 crore in June 2020.

Indo Count EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2020.

Indo Count shares closed at 272.75 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.49% returns over the last 6 months and 315.14% over the last 12 months.