Indian Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.62 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys are:Net Sales at Rs 623.62 crore in December 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 655.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in December 2022 down 91.43% from Rs. 121.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.02 crore in December 2022 down 68.81% from Rs. 214.87 crore in December 2021.
Indian Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 22.56 in December 2021.
|Indian Metals shares closed at 305.05 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|623.62
|672.45
|655.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|623.62
|672.45
|655.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|355.27
|391.32
|309.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|49.82
|11.00
|-36.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.96
|44.57
|47.31
|Depreciation
|27.60
|25.78
|25.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.06
|0.65
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|116.45
|151.91
|122.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.46
|47.22
|186.19
|Other Income
|7.96
|6.18
|2.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.42
|53.40
|189.14
|Interest
|13.97
|23.28
|15.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.45
|30.12
|173.89
|Exceptional Items
|-9.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.95
|30.12
|173.89
|Tax
|5.52
|12.30
|52.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.43
|17.82
|121.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.43
|17.82
|121.74
|Equity Share Capital
|53.96
|53.96
|26.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.93
|3.30
|22.56
|Diluted EPS
|1.93
|3.30
|22.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.93
|3.30
|22.56
|Diluted EPS
|1.93
|3.30
|22.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited