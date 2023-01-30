Indian Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 623.62 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 623.62 672.45 655.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 623.62 672.45 655.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 355.27 391.32 309.52 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 49.82 11.00 -36.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 42.96 44.57 47.31 Depreciation 27.60 25.78 25.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.06 0.65 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 116.45 151.91 122.88 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.46 47.22 186.19 Other Income 7.96 6.18 2.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.42 53.40 189.14 Interest 13.97 23.28 15.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.45 30.12 173.89 Exceptional Items -9.50 -- -- P/L Before Tax 15.95 30.12 173.89 Tax 5.52 12.30 52.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.43 17.82 121.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.43 17.82 121.74 Equity Share Capital 53.96 53.96 26.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.93 3.30 22.56 Diluted EPS 1.93 3.30 22.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.93 3.30 22.56 Diluted EPS 1.93 3.30 22.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited