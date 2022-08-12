Indian Card Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore, up 17.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.12 crore in June 2022 up 17.47% from Rs. 12.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 111.94% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2022 up 291.84% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Indian Card EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2021.

Indian Card shares closed at 237.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.37% returns over the last 6 months and 25.79% over the last 12 months.