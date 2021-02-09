Indian Card Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.84 crore, up 7.44% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Card Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.84 crore in December 2020 up 7.44% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020 up 25.37% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2020 down 13.83% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2019.
Indian Card EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2019.
Indian Card shares closed at 145.60 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 22.87% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Card Clothing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.84
|12.34
|13.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.84
|12.34
|13.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.92
|3.92
|1.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.04
|2.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.45
|3.55
|3.94
|Depreciation
|1.01
|0.91
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.76
|4.82
|5.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-1.02
|-0.65
|Other Income
|1.41
|0.27
|2.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|-0.75
|1.46
|Interest
|0.31
|0.33
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.85
|-1.08
|0.77
|Exceptional Items
|0.06
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.91
|-1.07
|0.77
|Tax
|0.20
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.71
|-1.20
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.71
|-1.20
|0.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.71
|-1.20
|0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|5.94
|4.55
|4.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|-2.56
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|-2.56
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.48
|-2.56
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|1.48
|-2.56
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited