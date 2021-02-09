Indian Card Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.84 crore, up 7.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.84 crore in December 2020 up 7.44% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020 up 25.37% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2020 down 13.83% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2019.

Indian Card EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2019.

Indian Card shares closed at 145.60 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.48% returns over the last 6 months and 22.87% over the last 12 months.