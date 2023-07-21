Indiamart Inter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 282.10 crore, up 25.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.10 crore in June 2023 up 25.61% from Rs. 224.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.10 crore in June 2023 up 77.95% from Rs. 46.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.40 crore in June 2023 up 106.1% from Rs. 65.21 crore in June 2022.

Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.29 in June 2022.

Indiamart Inter shares closed at 2,900.50 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.51% returns over the last 6 months and 39.35% over the last 12 months.