    Indiamart Inter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 282.10 crore, up 25.61% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiamart Intermesh are:

    Net Sales at Rs 282.10 crore in June 2023 up 25.61% from Rs. 224.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.10 crore in June 2023 up 77.95% from Rs. 46.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.40 crore in June 2023 up 106.1% from Rs. 65.21 crore in June 2022.

    Indiamart Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.29 in June 2022.

    Indiamart Inter shares closed at 2,900.50 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.51% returns over the last 6 months and 39.35% over the last 12 months.

    Indiamart Intermesh
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations282.10268.80224.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations282.10268.80224.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods---0.200.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.10-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost124.30123.5092.53
    Depreciation7.408.606.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.5079.5067.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.9057.5057.90
    Other Income57.1030.701.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.0088.2058.90
    Interest2.202.101.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.8086.1057.67
    Exceptional Items-1.80----
    P/L Before Tax123.0086.1057.67
    Tax29.3019.804.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.7066.3053.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.7066.3053.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.60-10.50-6.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.1055.8046.70
    Equity Share Capital61.2030.6030.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6018.3015.29
    Diluted EPS13.5718.2815.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6018.3015.29
    Diluted EPS13.5718.2815.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

